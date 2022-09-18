Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi involved in accident during Kenyan tour

Stella Nyanzi during an interview with Nairobi News in Nairobi on 03/02/2021

Ugandan activist Dr. Stella Nyanzi has been involved in a road accident during her Kenyan trip.

The exiled scholar, known for critiquing President Yoweri Museveni, was involved in the accident along the busy Nairobi- Nakuru highway. She was headed to Nakuru to launch and market her three books.

“After enjoying the amazing view of the Rift Valley on our way to Nakuru, our vehicle was involved in a five-ways traffic collision on the highway at Lari. Thankfully we are alive and well. This poetry road trip is full of adventures,” she explained in a lengthy post on Facebook.

Ms Nyanzi is expected to spend one month marketing her books in Kenya.

She is due to tour Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa during her tour.

The books are titled as Eulogies of my mouth, No Roses from my mouth and Poems from prison.

In 2021, Nyanzi fled Kampala with her three children initially for Nairobi and then Germany citing threats to her life after her boyfriend was arrested by the Ugandan authority.

She’d earlier unsuccessfully contested for the Kampala Woman Representative seat.

Known for her hard-hitting and vulgar messages on social media the former Makerere University researcher has previously been arrested and jailed for a year for accusations of abusing the first family on social media.

She is also remembered for stripping naked and screaming in protest in a fight over office space during her stint as a lecturer at Makerere University

