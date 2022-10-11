Ugandan MP and close ally to President Museveni goes missing in Nairobi





Police in Nairobi is investigating an incident where a Ugandan Member of Parliament went missing in the city.

Mr David Wandendeya Wakikona, the Bududa Member of Parliament in Uganda was reported missing after he boarded an Uber from the Kilimani area to the City Center.

The matter was reported to the police at the Kilimani Police Station by Mr Talibet Kibet who was accompanied by Mr Emmanuel Opio.

“Mr Wakikona had checked in at Samura Court along Argwings Kodhek road on October 3, 2022, together with his colleagues and his whereabouts remain unknown,” a police report filed at Kilimani Police Station read in part.

Also read: Ex-hubby of Papa Shirandula actress Kawira reveals why their marriage crumbled

At the time he boarded the motor vehicle from Kilimani in Dagoretti North Sub County he left behind his colleagues; Mr Abdi Kisos, Mr John Ngoya, Mr Paul Busiro and Mr Opio Emmanuel who is the clerk of the Ugandan National Assembly.

Nairobi News has established that the political leader was picked by a motor vehicle of registration number KCS 466G which was being driven by Mr Robert Wang’ombe.

He had asked the guard manning the entrance to Samura Court to reach out for an Uber and his destination was to be Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi County.

Mr Wakikona is a member of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) whose leader is Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

Prison Break: Killers of Kirinyaga University student escaped

Born in November 1950, the political leader joined politics in 2001, when he contested the parliamentary seat of Manjiya County in Bududa District.

He has also served as the State Minister for Northern Uganda a position he was appointed to in June 2006.

He served in the position until May 2011 and during a cabinet reshuffle, he was moved to the State Ministry of Trade and Antiquities portfolio.

Mr Wakikona since he was elected in the January 2021 General elections, has been fighting a case in court challenging his academic qualification.

His main opponent in the last elections Mr Wilson Watila moved to court challenging his win. Mr Watila garnered 2177 votes against 4108 polled by Mr Wakikona.

He rejected the poll results and petitioned Mbale High Court accusing his nemesis of electoral malpractices, which denied him victory. He also cited discrepancies in the names on the academic documents of his rival, saying that he didn’t swear a poll deed prior to his nomination.

City man is mistaken for a serial killer in dramatic DCI arrest

Watila claimed that the O’ Level certificate presented by his rival shows that he is David Wakikona Wanendeya while the A’ Level certificate reads Wakikona Wanendeya David.

He said that his certificate from Soroti flying school carries Wakikona D. Wanendeya while his advanced flying certificate reads Wakikona David.

But Wakikona’s lawyers of Tumusiime Kabega and Co. Advocates told the court that the affidavits that accompanied the petition were incurably defective since they were prepared by a commissioner of oaths who never had a valid practising certificate.

Also read: Akorino stunt masters now ask Riggy G for a job

Also read our top stories today:

Diana Marua, Vera Sidika fuel collabo reports

Exclusive: Sarah Kabu on ‘shaped’ and ‘flat’ backsides

TikTok star Khaby Lame seals lucrative FIFA World Cup deal