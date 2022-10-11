Zuchu’s Kenyan ex: I said something stupid and she dumped me at midnight – Video





Tanzanian superstar singer Zuchu allegedly dumped her Kenyan boyfriend who goes by the alias Cartoon 47 The Wolf a.k.a Mr Woooza after he said something stupid to her while in a drunken stupor.

In a viral Tik Tok video seen by Nairobi News on October 11, 2022, Cartoon 47 explained how his tongue got him into trouble and Zuchu went on to dump him at midnight before she posted about it on social media.

“Zuchu is very secretive. She does not like putting her relationships in the media. We broke up because of my drinking. I was drunk and I said something stupid to her.”

Adding, “I apologized and I continue to do so to date so that she does not become angry with me. There is a day she posted a video on her WhatsApp status, she had worn very tight tights and I looked at my girlfriend and saw that she had no backside at all.

I then asked her what she gains from all the gym work she does because I wasn’t seeing any changes or she wasn’t following the gym instructor,” said Cartoon 47.

Zuchu went on to get mad at him and went on to break up with him at midnight.

“She posted it on social media and told her followers to tell me that she does not want me. Just like that, our relationship ended,” said Cartoon 47 in the interview posted on Tik Tok on October 9.

In a previous media interview, Zuchu revealed she had been single for two years and even wrote a song to encourage women who did not like how their bodies look.

“When I was writing Jaro, I was single. I wrote the song to encourage women who might not like how their bodies are but their men love them just the way they are,” said Zuchu.

She is currently dating her boss, Wasafi Records owner Diamond Platinumz, a superstar singer too.

For the better part of 2022, the two had been fuelling rumours that they are dating, going to the extent of posting steamy videos of themselves while not actually confirming that they are an item.

However, in the second half of 2022, Diamond said Zuchu was his wife after dating since December 2021. They claimed they married at a Muslim wedding on February 14, and have been behaving all lovey-dovey in public since then.

