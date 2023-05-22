Uhuru: Why I changed my mind on quitting politics

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta at the Jubilee party's National Delegates Conference in Nairobi. PHOTO: COURTESY

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta says he changed his mind on retiring from politics following consistent humiliation from President William Ruto’s government.

In his address at the Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC) in Nairobi on May 22, 2023, the former president further accused his political opponents, whom he did not name, of stealing his animals and destroying his farm.

“We peacefully handed over power in broad daylight even as they insulted me,” the former president explained amid cheers from the former ruling party’s delegates.

Uhuru Kenyatta: Tulipatiana uongozi kwa amani hata waliponitusi nilikaa tu nimekimya… na yale yametijokeza ni matusi, kuiba mbuzi na kuchoma shamba. Haya yote wakifikiria wanatisha.#NTVSasa pic.twitter.com/17p3GaKdlv — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) May 22, 2023

“I remained silent all through and the insults have continued, including stealing of (my) goats, burning (my) land).”

