Uhuru: Why I changed my mind on quitting politics

By Mercy Simiyu May 22nd, 2023 1 min read

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta says he changed his mind on retiring from politics following consistent humiliation from President William Ruto’s government.

In his address at the Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC) in Nairobi on May 22, 2023, the former president further accused his political opponents, whom he did not name, of stealing his animals and destroying his farm.

“We peacefully handed over power in broad daylight even as they insulted me,” the former president explained amid cheers from the former ruling party’s delegates.

“I remained silent all through and the insults have continued, including stealing of (my) goats, burning (my) land).”

More to follow

