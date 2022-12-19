Why Karen Nyamu could lose her Senate seat over Samidoh drama

Mugithi singer Samidoh, his wife Edday Nderitu and (right) nominated Senator Karen Nyamu. PHOTOS | NATION MEDIA GROUP

An official of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has recommended the expulsion of nominated Senator Karen Nyamu from the party.

The suggestion has, however, been played down by Wanjohi Githae, UDA’s Communications Director.

UDA’s National Youth Congress representative Jephnei Nyakwama Oringa, in a letter addressed to President William Ruto and party secretary Veronica Maina suggests Nyamu’s expulsion is necessary after she failed to conduct herself in an appropriate manner in public.

“Her actions have brought ridicule and greatly tainted the name and reputation of the party leader and the party,” observes Ms Oringa.

“In view of the foregoing, we recommend the immediate expulsion of Senator Nyamu Karen Njeri from the party and subsequent expulsion from the Senate pursuant to Article 103(1) (e) (i) of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 37 of the Elections Act with immediate effect,” she adds.

Githae has however dismissed the letter.

“He wrote it (the letter) in his personal capacity. It is a misuse of our (party) letter head,” Mr Githae told Nairobi News.

Nyamu, a controversial politician and lawyer, recently hogged the media headlines following a public spat with his baby daddy namely Samwel Muchoki aka Samidoh and her co-wife Edday Nderitu at a Dubai night club.

The Senator was filmed causing a commotion at the concert as his baby daddy was entertaining Kenyans in Dubai.

The politician later apologized to Kenyans for her actions and suggested she had parted ways with her baby daddy.

