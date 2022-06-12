Why you should not buy medicine from these chemists





The Pharmacy and Poison Board (PPB) have warned Kenyans to be on the look out for chemists that have no names on them, citing illegality.

The PPB has also advised the public to verify registration details of pharmacy practitioners.

Kenyans have also been urged to report unregistered practitioners through their official email address.

The PPB officials have been doing crackdowns of chemists in various counties for months, insisting all pharmaceuticals and chemists must show their registration details.

At least 72 people had been arrested in a joint crackdown on illegal pharmacy outlets in Nyanza, North Rift and Nairobi regions.

The operation had seen at least 120 cartons of assorted drugs found in the illegal premises confiscated by the officials in a joint Pharmacy and Poisons Board collaboration with the National Police Service.

“The exercise also intends to ensure stakeholder engagement and sensitization on PPB mandate with a focus on the key players involved in the criminal justice systems such as ODPP and the judicial officers,” said head of good distribution practices at PPB Julius Kaluai.

Also cautioning the wholesalers and retailers of pharmaceutical products, PPB says, “Wholesalers are responsible for effective, efficient and safe handling, storage and distribution of such products. It is unlawful to supply unregistered pharmaceutical outlets.”