Willy Paul’s ‘ex-girlfriend’ finds solace in faith





Amidst the aftermath of her breakup with controversial musician Willy Paul, Miss P, who now goes by the name Irawamb, has turned to her faith and embarked on a spiritual journey.

The talented singer has created a new TikTok page under her new identity, where she shares messages about the return of Jesus Christ and offers hope to her followers.

With her TikTok page having gained 126 followers since its creation in June, Irawamb uses the platform to spread the message of accepting Jesus as one’s Lord and Savior.

In her videos, she encourages her viewers to delve into the word of God, highlighting the truth, the way, and the life that Jesus represents.

In one of her videos, Irawamb wrote: “Accept #Jesus as your Lord and Savior y’all. God is literally buying time coz he’s patient and gracious 2 Peter 3:8-9. Get in the word, it’s truth, it’s the way and it’s life, Jesus is all that and so he’s the word as per John 1:1.”

Willy Paul took to social media on Sunday to announce his single status and his intention to find a new girlfriend.

Following his recent split with musician and former signee Miss P, the artist openly encouraged interested women to “shoot their shot,” emphasizing his readiness for a serious relationship and his disinterest in playing games.

The relationship between Willy Paul and Miss P has been a tumultuous journey.

The couple initially crossed paths in 2017 and commenced a romantic relationship shortly thereafter.

However, their love story was marked by frequent ups and downs, resulting in multiple breakups.

In 2021, Miss P accused Willy Paul of physical abuse, a claim that he vehemently denied.

Despite the allegations, the couple briefly reconciled in 2022 before parting ways once again in recent weeks.

The exact reasons behind their latest breakup remain unclear, although Willy Paul has hinted at Miss P’s “attitude” as a contributing factor.

