Witchcraft is real! Why Akothee will not reveal her ‘pregnancy’ status





Akothee Safaris CEO Esther Akoth aka Akothee has chosen to remain mum about her pregnancy status, saying that many witch doctors would sabotage her.

Speaking in a recent interview with a local station, the businesswoman said that her man asked her to bare him three children, further revealing that she plans on doing so for three consecutive years before she is done having kids.

“He has asked for three children. My plan is that I give birth every year so that I finish fast, then I start toning my body,” said the singer.

When asked if she was currently expectant, Akothee laughed off the question, saying that she believes that there are many witch doctors, which is why she chooses to remain silent on the matter.

“There are many witchdoctors. Nowadays even on social media, there are witchdoctors,” said Akothee.

The vocal artiste, during the interview, also denied stealing her current muzungu bae from another woman, saying that she found him single.

The mother of five did not take it lightly when she was recently accused of snatching husbands claiming that people just like making up stories about her because they are idle.

“When I met Omosh, I asked him if he was in a relationship and he told me no,” said Akothee.

The singer went further to narrate how she and Omosh met.

“Omosh is an investor and he wanted to come to Kenya and invest in Kenya. He came to Kenya in 2019 through his friends, and in 2022 while going about his business he was traveling with Bonfire Adventures. He did not even know of Akothee Safaris,” she started.

She added that she met him through their mutual friend.

“So whoever is saying that I stole her husband, when and where did I do that because while I was in Switzerland I went to a party in which it was only me and my daughter that was black. I met Omosh through his friend called Pius,” she said.

Akothee continued by saying that being a superstar puts her in a position to be talked about a lot, even on matters that have nothing to do with her.

“The problem with women is that they do not know how to differentiate between fun moments and business moments. I am very innocent, and I have no idea of the word going around. I am a superstar and people will say anything,” she concluded.

