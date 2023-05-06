Zari’s husband advice to men: choose your partner wisely





In a heartfelt social media post, Shakib Lutaaya, the husband of entrepreneur and socialite Zari Hassan, has advised men to be cautious when choosing their life partners.

Lutaaya shared a photo of the couple dressed in matching gold outfits, which he captioned: “Your woman is either your motivation or your distraction. Be careful on the women you choose to have around you. #jumamubarak #salamaleykum.”

To which Zari responded: “Mashallah my husband ❤️.”

The couple recently tied the knot in a private Nikah, an Islamic religious ceremony that legally binds a Muslim couple under Islamic law. Zari revealed that their wedding was planned in just 48 hours during the holy month of Ramadan.

Recalling the events leading up to the wedding, Zari said, “He told me he was going to marry me, so watch your tongue what you manifest. We made a video about it, it was just like a joke. And this year, he came to South Africa and it’s during Ramadan and said he had been talking to people in the community, the Sheikhs.”

After confirming the details with the Sheikh, the wedding date was set within 24 to 48 hours. Despite the rushed nature of the ceremony, Zari and Lutaaya received the blessings of both families.

“We called the relevant people, we called his family, I spoke to my family. They were like, ‘Are you sure, do you love him, do you really wanna be with this person?’ I’m like yeah, we’re good,” Zari said.

Zari also reaffirmed her independence and happiness with her husband.

“It’s never a competition, I live in my own lane, I do my own things. I do what I feel is right, I do not have competition,” she said.

“I am established, I am successful. Don’t you think I am living my life? I am happy, I am not doing anything for anyone. I am with Shakib because I want to be with Shakib. Not because of pressure.”

