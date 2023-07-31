Zuchu: No, I’m not pregnant for Diamond





Bongo flava singer Zuhura ‘Zuchu’ Othaman has dismissed claims that she is pregnant for her rumoured boyfriend Diamond Platnumz.

The rumours started going round early this month after Diamond, through his Insta-Stories, said his fiancée – whom he did not mention by name – is pregnant. Many of his followers concluded that the said fiancée is none other than Zuchu.

The two artistes have been giving all indications that they are romantically involved. And while they keep denying it, they have been captured on camera on too many occasions publicly displaying their affection to each other, including kissing and cuddling.

Recently, Zuchu confessed that she was upset when she saw Diamond kissing Ghanaian singer Fantana on Season 2 of Netflix series Young, Famous and African.

It was reported that so enraged was Zuchu with Diamond that she destroyed things at the singer’s house. Zuchu later claimed that she was angry because her friend had gone too far.

But even as she denies he romantic affair with Diamond, word has it that the hunk has made it clear to her that he isn’t interested in being in a relationship with her.

There have also been rumours that Zuchu is desperate to get pregnant for Diamond in order to win him over completely. Although she has refuted these claims, she is on record for saying she would love to get pregnant someday.

“I would love to get pregnant and have kids but I would love that to happen in marriage. Once I am married, my plan is to have two kids, close that chapter and shift my focus back to music,” she once said.

Until then, it appears Zuchu just happy to sending mixed signals about her ‘friendship entanglement’ with her boss.

