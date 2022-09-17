11 Governors who are facing petitions challenging election victory

Newly-elected Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga (center) with her husband George Wanga (left) during her swearing-in. PHOTO | POOL

Newly-elected Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga (center) with her husband George Wanga (left) during her swearing-in. PHOTO | POOL





A total of 12 petitions have been filed challenging the election victory of 11 governors in the country from the concluded General Election. The Judiciary has six months to hear and determine the fate of these governors who have already been sworn-in.

On Friday, Chief Justice Martha Koome gazetted judges and magistrates who will hear petitions arising from the election.

The governors whose win have been challenged include Paul Otuoma (Busia), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado), Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Makueni).

The others are Patrick Ntutu (Narok), Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira), Dhadho Godana (Tana River), Fatuma Achani (Kwale) and Governor Ahmed Abdullahi of Wajir County who will be battling against two petitions.

Governor Otuoma’s win has been challenged by ANC’s Sakwa John Bunyasi, who came second in the Busia contest. Mr Otuoma, who ran on an ODM ticket, garnered 164, 478 votes against Mr Bunyasi’s 92,144 votes. The case will be heard by Justice David Kipyegon Kemei before Busia High Court.

The case against Governor Wanga has been petitioned by former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero who ran as an Independent candidate. Governor Wanga was declared the winner with 244,559 votes against Mr Kidero’s 154,182 votes. Lady Justice Roselyne Makokha will hear the case at the Homa Bay High Court.

In Kajiado, Governor Lenku will have to defend his win before the Kajiado High Court in case that has been petitioned by Katoo Ole Metito. Governor Lenku, who defended his seat on an ODM ticket was declared the winner with 117,600 votes with Metito of the UDA party coming second with 111,725 votes.

In Narok, Governor Ntutu of UDA will be facing a petition filed by ODM candidate Moitalel Kenta. Governor Ntutu garnered 158,100 votes against Mr Kenta’s 148,270 votes. The case before the Kajiado High Court will be determined by Lady Justice Teresia Matheka.

Governor Waiguru of UDA is facing a similar petition filed by former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici who vied for the seat as an independent candidate. Ngirici came a distant second with 105,677 votes while Waiguru garnered 113,088 votes.

In Makueni, independent candidate Patrick Musimba is challenging Governor Mutula’s victory. Mr Musimba came a distant second with 63,252 votes with Governor Mutula of the Wiper Democratic Party being declared the winner with 214,088 votes.

