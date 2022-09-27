5 ways Hassan Joho has been unwinding since exiting active politics





Former Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho was one of the loudest critics of the Uhuru Kenyatta administration to a point of locking horns with the president himself.

So seriously did he take his opposition oversight role in 2017 that Joho was even barred from attending a state function held in his county when Uhuru went to launch some projects.

Aside from the above, Joho was and continues to be a loyal ‘Baba soldier’.

He has always been photographed saluting during Orange Democratic Movement campaigns and fiercely championing ODM ideals.

He is fiercely loyal to his party leader Raila Odinga and also serves him as one of two deputy party leaders.

However, after serving two terms as governor and paving the way for his bosom buddy, Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir as his successor, Joho has been keeping a low profile and unwinding from active politics.

Below are some of the ways he has been doing so if his Instagram updates are anything to go by:

Hanging out at an animal conservancy

On September 26, Joho posted a video on Instagram of himself hanging out with several giraffes and even telling them to follow him. He said the animals were his friends.

Check out the video below:

Catching up with friends

Aside from Governor Abdulswamad, another of his bosom buddies is Kilifi Governor Amason Jeffa Kingi.

For years now, the three have been spending time together and it would have been difficult to bump into either one of the three without a second friend in the vicinity.

They gave off the vibes of the three musketeers.

It appears Joho now has much more time to spend with his busy friends.

Catching the wind

It would appear Joho has a love for being on the waters. Living next to the Indian Ocean fuels this passion and he has always been photographed cruising on the waters as seen in this photo of himself on a dhow.

Reflection

After 10 years of being the first governor of Mombasa county and being the leader of about 1.5 million residents, Joho now has much more time to sit back and reflect on his achievements in his devolved unit, and probably think of how he can continue serving Mombasa in his capacity.

Upping his fashion game

During his reign, it was near impossible to find him dressed in the official dress code, that is a full suit outfit and a tie.

This could have been attributed to the coastal region’s weather. But in a rare occasion, Joho posted a photo of himself kitted out in a blue suit but matched them with a pair of blue rubber shoes.

He now has time to work on his fashion preferences, in addition, to already being known as a flamboyant dresser.

