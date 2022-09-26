Exclusive: I want to go home to mourn mum – DJ Evolve





Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, will need to undergo three more surgeries in order to get back his conversational voice.

This is according to his father, John Orinda, who spoke to Nairobi News on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Mr Orinda and Evolve recently had a doctor’s visit at the Nairobi Hospital where this diagnosis was made.

“He cannot express himself very clearly. Sometimes when he speaks, it is very difficult to understand him but his nurses say they can immediately understand what he’s trying to say. The mucus plug makes things a bit difficult for Evolve,” said Mr Orinda.

Also read: Exclusive: ‘The experience is magical,’ Lillian Ng’ang’a opens up about motherhood

Over the weekend, pals who visited DJ Evolve shared a video hanging out at his home.

Check it out below.

Over the weekend, pals visited DJ Evolve, they shared a video hanging out at his home. pic.twitter.com/cBYXvorhzi — Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) September 26, 2022

Currently, Evolve has a tracheostomy. The Mayo Clinic defines this as a hole made by surgeons in front of the neck and into the windpipe.

A tracheostomy tube is then placed into the hole to help the patient breathe when the usual breathing route is blocked or reduced. This is an intervention done after a person suffers severe trauma to the neck.

Also read: Exclusive: Behind the scenes of Jacque Maribe’s hunt for a government job

DJ Evolve was shot in the neck in January 2020 during a club hang out with friends and fans.

“We asked the doctor who has been treating Evolve since the shooting how long Evolve has to stay with the tube and he said my son has a blockage that needs to be removed. It will need three surgeries and they are not very easy to do. This is when he will get his voice back,” added Mr Orinda.

When asked about the cost of the surgery, Mr Orinda said he hadn’t been given the bill.

“I have been having pressure about this matter for a very long time but I feel a bit calm now that there is light at the end of the tunnel that my son will become well. He is doing well, he has put on so much weight and I am happy about that,” he said.

Right now, what he is focusing on is his travelling endurance because he really wants to go home for his mother’s one-year memorial anniversary since her passing,” said Mr Orinda.

Also read: Watch: Pastor Nganga humiliates wife before congregation

According to Mr Orinda, Evolve has been practising how long he can endure travelling by road as he is still confined to his wheelchair. He is yet to sit up or walk properly.

The furthest he has gone is Nyahururu, Nakuru County and is now working up the energy to travel to Kendu Bay, Homa Bay County for the memorial service scheduled for October 21-22, 2022.

“It is very hard to read his heart and emotions. He does not show it easily but even at the doctor’s, his one important question was how soon he could travel home to mourn his mother as he could not attend her funeral last year. He was still receiving treatment. We are hoping that if road transport will be too difficult for him, we can book a flight to Kisumu County and then take the two hours needed by road to Homa Bay,” Mr Orinda added.

Mr Orinda invited all their family and friends to the memorial service, saying it would be an opportunity to give her a befitting send-off as they couldn’t do it how they wanted last year.

Also read:

Exclusive: Is Akothee’s sister dating IEBC lawyer? She responds

Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Shaffie Weru: Accident? What accident? I was just ‘helping out’

Otile Brown, Churchill the top YouTube earners in Kenya

Five times Stella Nyanzi has courted controversy