President Ruto’s singing evokes sad memories in American Consul boss, Big Ted





Thomas Kwaka alias Big Ted was appointed as Consul-General in the United States of America’s Los Angeles Consulate.

The appointment was made in April 2022 by the former president, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Big Ted has since relocated to America where he has been representing the interests of Kenya.

Also read: Exclusive: I want to go home to mourn mum – DJ Evolve

Taking to his Instagram on September 26, 2022, Big Ted narrated how the singing of President William Samoei Ruto evoked sad memories of his late brother.

He shared a clip of the President singing the popular gospel Swahili hymn Bwana Usehemu Yangu.

“Bwana u sehemu yangu, rafiki yangu, wewe, Katika safari yangu,Tatembea na wewe. Pamoja na wewe, pamoja na wewe, katika safari yangu, tatembea na wewe (God you are my portion, You are my friend, In my life journey, I will walk with you. Together with you, Together with you, In my life journey, I will walk with you).”

President Ruto sang during an interdenominational church service that was held on State House grounds on September 25.

“Many years ago, I lost my infant kid brother whom I never really got to know – out of all the things I remember is this song at his funeral service ‘Bwana U Sehemu Yangu.

See, the essence of any encounter is the experience. Now, it’s never a shared experience even if two or more people experience the same thing at the same time!”

Also read: Popular singer Joyce wa Mama nearly goes blind after an attack in a club

Big Ted continued, “The goose bumps on my every time I hear this song is because my family and I sang it claiming God as our portion even when we had lost one of us!”

“See, it’s one thing to sing this song when you are losing- but it’s another thing to sing it when you have won!” Big Ted wrote on Instagram.

Also read: Watch: Pastor Nganga humiliates wife before congregation

Aside from his baby brother, Big Ted sadly also lost another brother in March 2020. The late Silas Kwaka Omolo was a music producer and songwriter.

“They say that death is the final dance that all of us must dance sooner or later. See everyone wants to go to heaven but no one wants to die.

Apart from those that shall be taken up in the rupture, it is a given for all of us to die… it is not a matter of if, its actually when and how.”

Mourning his brother Ted added, “It is not death that a man should fear, but he should fear never beginning to live…see we all die.

The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will have a legacy. Titles and positions are not prerequisites to get to heaven…even apostles died.”

“Silas Kwaka Omolo aka Solja aka Magik Fingaz the producer, multi-instrumentalist, vox artist, hustler father and songwriter extraordinaire… umetangulia tu! (You have gone ahead of us!)” he said in his tribute.

Adding, “I’ll see you when I get home in the streets by and by..death is not the end, the best is yet to be.”

Also read:

Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Exclusive: ‘The experience is magical,’ Lillian Ng’ang’a opens up about motherhood

Officially married? Kamene Goro, DJ Bonez spot wedding rings during vacation

Late De Matthew’s second wife, Carolyne Waithera, robbed