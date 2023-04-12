Comedian Njugush expounds on his rate card for ex-wedding





Comedian Timothy Kimani alias Njugush has explained his rate card package in a hilarious video. In his rate card dubbed the uninvited guest at your ex-wedding, Njugush shared that he would charge differently for making one’s ex-wedding a nightmare.

Listing the different packages he would offer for both the bride and the groom, Njugush said that the services would be offered all day long.

“When women will be singing for the bride as she leaves her parent’s home, we shall deflate the vehicles. At the church, we can kidnap the pastor officiating the wedding at Sh200,000,” he said.

When the bride will be walking down the aisle, Njugush has promised to tie her veil on a post so that it could tear.

Before the pastor officiates and he/she asks whether there is someone who is of the contrary opinion, Njugush shared that he would stand up and with a baby in his arms and point the bride at Sh20,000.

“If I point her and ask what would you want us to do with our baby? that is Sh30,000. If it is the groom, that is Sh600,000.”

Giving options of the malicious acts he could do in the ceremony, Njugush said that he could also ululate and in low tones say, “This wedding is bomb,” shouting the name bomb and then fleeing.

“At the reception, we can organise to have the food with a lot of salt or chili,” he explained.

Alternatively, one can faint at the cake. “There is this other package that we added. It is Sh500,000. We delete the video and photos taken by the crew.”

After content creator Millicent Wambui aka Milly wa Jesus revealed her wedding rate card, saying she had been enquired by many of her fans about attending their wedding.

In her bridesmaid and maid of honour rate card, Milly shared that the amount is dependent on the time frame she would be there and also included some other services that she would do definitely at a cost.

In response, Njugush unleashed his uninvited saying, “Just sitting at the front row in the church you will pay Sh10,000. Sitting and staring at people and staring and making faces at Sh20,000 and Sh30,000 respectively. Grabbing and running away to Marurui with the wedding rings Sh3 m.”

He added, “Eating food many times Sh2m, dancing and stepping guests plus abusing them Sh5m, shouting to the bride on the speakers Sh6m and pouring cement in flushing toilet on the day Sh10m.”

