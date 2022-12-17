Content creator Daudi Anguka praised for nurturing talent





Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has lauded award-winning film producer and director Daudi Anguka for supporting young talented producers in the region.

Speaking after attending the Kicheko Kikwetu 2 that was held in Mombasa, Governor Nassir said Anguka has been of great help in pushing local content creation.

“If you want to succeed, please get a hold of this man (Anguka). He gave me an audience when I was a Member of Parliament. The same spot, he gave me an audience when I am now the governor. You never know, he might do the same to me when I am the president,” said Nassir.

On his part, Mr Anguka, promised to do whatever it takes to put Lamu County on the international tourism map.

Mr Anguka is famous for being the brains behind several popular TV series, including Pete, an emotive and thrilling new telenovela about a young woman caught between preserving ancient tradition and forging her own path. The show airs on Maisha Magic Plus.

Mr Anguka’s other popular production is Nyanya Rukia, which also airs of Maisha Magic and Showmax.

At the same time, Governor Nassir has assured local artistes of his full support for them to create more content and succeed in their careers.

“We are planning to pass a bill in parliament that will ensure that filming and photography in Mombasa will be zero rated. We want young content creators to hit the airwave. Once the bill is passed, they will be able to create their content freely,” he said.

