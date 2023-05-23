Correctional Services PS Esther Ngero resigns days after Cabinet reshuffle

Esther Ngero takes oath of office as the Principal Secretary for State Department for Performance and Delivery during the swearing in of Principal Secretaries at State House on December 2,2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Esther Ngero on Tuesday resigned a week after being moved from the State Department for Performance Management and Delivery Services in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

In a statement shared by Head of Public Service Felix Kosgei, Ngero resigned due to personal reasons.

“His Excellency the President has received and accepted with regret the resignation of Ms Esther Ngero, Principal Secretary for Correctional Services, who is leaving the office for personal reasons,” the statement reads in part.

According to Koskei, Ngero had been instrumental in establishing the institutional framework to support the implementation of Public Service Performance Management and Monitoring for Ministries, State Departments, and State Agencies (MDAs).

Ms Ngero joined the Cabinet in December 2022 after an almost two-decade career in the petroleum sector. She had held the position of Principal Secretary just five months.

Last week, the Head of State reassigned seven Principal Secretaries in a reshuffle following the sacking of Public Health Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu over allegation of impropriety within the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa)

The changes came after a Cabinet meeting last Tuesday where President William Ruto emphasised on the need of integrity and vigilance within Government ministries and departments.

“He issued a stern warning against corruption and wastage in the provision of services to the people. The President asked the Cabinet to honour their responsibility to the Constitution and the people. He said corruption and wastage of resources will not be tolerated,” a dispatch from Cabinet said.

Further, the Cabinet office said, the meeting agreed to ensure the prudent utilisation of public resources.

