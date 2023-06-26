Dere pia amejengwa! CS Eliud Owalo splashes Sh 3m on KPL winners Gor Mahia





Mr. Eliud Owalo, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology; and Digital Economy, splashed Sh 3 million on the Kenya Premier League (KPL) winners, Gor Mahia a day after the team clinched a record 20th Kenyan Premier League title.

CS Owalo, who is an ardent fan of the side, met the team and its fraternity on June 26, 2023, after K’Ogalo- as they are popularly referred to in football circles – beat Tusker to the league title.

At the meeting, the CS awarded the team Sh 3 million which was distributed among several people including the team driver.

The players received Sh 1 million, the technical bench was handed Sh 500,000, the administration Sh 1 million, the driver/support staff received Sh 200,000 and the security received Sh 300,000.

He also promised to buy the team a bus like that one of European league players Manchester United within two months.

Prior to playing the finals, CS Owalo, had also met the team on May 12, 2023, and given them Sh 1 million.

He is known for financially standing with his favorite Kenyan team.

Financial rewards to the team have been streaming in to K’Ogalo from everyone except the Football Federation of Kenya which said it had no money to award the league winners this season. The Federation only awarded the team medals and a trophy but no cash as is the norm. Ideally, league winners are supposed to receive between Sh 2 and Sh 5 million.

““There is no room for money. All sponsors were chased away by the previous regime after direct government involvement in management and running of Kenyan football. This season we will not have any prize giving even as we continue to strategize better for the next campaign which will be bigger and better,” said FKF President Nick Mwendwa.

Nairobi News previously reported that other people who rewarded or intent to reward Gor Mahia include SportPesa betting firm with a pledge of Sh 3.5 million, former prime minister Raila Odinga who will give the team Sh 1.5 million and Nairobi businessman Jared Otieno ‘Akuru Marachar’ who intended on handing over Sh 1.3 million.

K’Ogalo beat Nairobi City Stars to post a straight forward 4-1 win. Tusker FC settled for second place in the league standings after thrashing the already relegated Vihiga Bullets 4-0 at the Mumias Sports Complex. Police settled for third place, while Nzoia, KCB, Bandari and AFC Leopards finished fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

