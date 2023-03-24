Details of Kubende’s last Facebook post





Details of the late Joseph Kubende’s last Facebook post which he updated on March 20, 2023, clearly portray a man who lived life to the fullest.

Mr Kubende, who died after falling from the top of a building in Roysambu, Kasarani Sub-County on Friday, hared a Facebook post celebrating his birthday.

In the post, he said the day appeared like he has never been in this earth from the past and that it was through the grace of God that he was alive.

“Many seasons aboard now and still this day sounds like I have never been on earth before. On this day christened St Joseph’s day by the patience and the endurance of Madam Prisca and the grace and unending love of God I joined this earth,” the post reads in part.

“Today if I was paraded to give (an) account of my being I will share the story with grace, painted in glow and with colours to make it elaborate. Happy birthday to me and may my guardian saint, Joseph the Worker protect me and guide me through this turbulent of life,” he said in the post.

Police in Kasarani Sub-County are investigating the circumstances that led to the death the popular author who hails from Bungoma County.

A detective attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they are seeking to establish whether indeed Mr Kubende jumped or was pushed to his death.

“Officers are still trying to pursue what exactly happened before he was rushed to hospital, was he alone in the house? These are some of the questions that DCI sleuths want answered,” said an officer privy to the ongoing investigations.

A known political mobiliser, Mr Kubende had just jetted into the country from the United States of America and was scheduled to depart today, March 24, 2023.

Immediately after the unfortunate incident, Mr Kubende was rushed to Radiant Hospital in Pangani, Starehe Sub-County in Nairobi, where he breathed his last.

