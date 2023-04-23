DP Gachagua takes anti-booze battle to Botswana

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses mourners during the burial of Mary Wangeci, the mother to Bishop Daniel Kabono, the chairman of the association of Pentecostal and Evangelical Clergy of Kenya at Kagonye Primar School grounds in Nyeri County on January 21, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua takes his Kenyan fight against illicit brew and drug abuse to Botswana.

DP Gachagua, on Sunday, April 23, 2023, met with Kenyans living in Bostwana and asked them to help fight against illicit brew and drug abuse back home.

The DP also encouraged them to invest in Kenya.

“It was exciting for my wife, H.E. Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and me to hear their commitment to participate in building Kenya, including supporting our fight against illicit brew and drug abuse,” said the DP.

The DP is also accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, Roseline Njogu, and the High Commissioner to the country, Mohamed Shidiye, among others.

Mr Gachagua also said he had been introduced to a new business venture in real estate in Botswana by a former schoolmate.

“We will address the challenges Kenyans face here in Botswana, we ask you to invest back home and help build Kenya,” he said.

For weeks now, DP Gachagua has been at the forefront of the fight against illicit brewing in the vast Mount Kenya region.

Last Friday, he addressed a meeting of elected leaders and administrators from Central Kenya.

He met several stakeholders at the Regional Commissioner’s residence in Nyeri Town where he urged counties in the region to develop stringent regulations to deal with the menace.

He said statistics already show that the Mount Kenya region has the highest consumption of alcohol and drug abuse.

Mr Gachagua also said that public officers working in the drugs sector were a big challenge, especially in the fight against counterfeit alcohol.

A tough-talking DP said those who do not obey the law will be prosecuted and jailed.

“We will not give room to those who break the law. The National Authority for the Campaign Against

Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has flagged down Mount Kenya and we have to deal with it,” he said.

