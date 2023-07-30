Exclusive: Akothee – Nelly Oaks is family, he will never be an ex!

Kenyan singer Akothee with her two of his children and her ex-lover Nelly Oaks. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI

Kenyan songbird, Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has said her manager Nelly Oaks, who also used to be her lover, will always remain a part of her family.

In an interview with Nairobi News, during the launch of her daughter Vesha Okello’s new business venture, Chateau 254 Cellar & Gastro Club, Akothee showered praises on Nelly Oaks.

“To me, Nelly will never be an ex. That’s all, allow me to dance,” Akothee said as she took to the dance floor with Oaks and other celebrities.

“The man behind my brand, my best friend. He has a big heart, and handling me with all my drama is a huge task. Nelly is family, and we come from far. His grandfather left a legacy in my community,” Akothee said about her ex.

In her speech, Akothee expressed deep gratitude to Oaks for his unwavering support and commitment to her family.

“When you see Nelly around me, I don’t care what you want to think. He takes care of my children and goes out with them,” she said.

The event, attended by a host of celebrities and well-wishers, marked the beginning of a new chapter for Vesha as she embarked on her entrepreneurial journey.

Akothee and Oaks have maintained a strong bond and friendship, even after their romantic relationship ended.

During the event, Akothee also offered words of encouragement to single mothers and shared her personal experience of raising her children single-handedly.

“You don’t become a single mother by choice. My children understood the assignment and decided to play a child’s role. Being a single mother, you make decisions by yourself, ask yourself questions, call yourself a board meeting leading everything,” she said.

She encouraged women to believe in themselves and their abilities, telling them that they too can achieve greatness.

The star-studded event was graced with prominent personalities in the entertainment and media industry.

Among the notable guests were media personality Betty Kyallo, comedian Dr Ofweneke, beauty influencer Phoina Tosha, model and social media influencer Sean Andrew, actresses Jacky Vike (Awinja) and Jackie Nyaminde (Wilbroda), comedian Eddie Butita, radio presenter Mwende Macharia, music producer JB Juura and actresses Sadia and Sandra Dacha, among others.

Chateau 254 Cellar & Gastro Club, a Wine, Beer & Spirits Store, opened its doors to the public amidst an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation.

