Ezekiel Mutua reaches out to struggling rapper Colonel Mustafa





Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua has reached out to troubled rapper Colonel Mustapha after photos of him working at a construction site went viral on social media.

According to Dr Mutua, working at a construction site is nothing to be ashamed of and it is brave of Mustapha to face life head on instead of wallowing in self-pity.

“Someone please inbox me Mustafa’s number. I have mad love and respect for people who face life head on and do what a man has got to do to put food on the table. There’s absolutely no shame in taking up a mjengo job to feed yourself and your loved ones,” Dr Mutua said.

“Unlike other celebrities, Mustafa has refused to wallow in self-pity and is not ashamed of his hustle. And by the way, mjengo is not necessarily for failures. It is a job like any other. But it takes courage for a celebrity of the calibre of Mustafa to take to such menial activities with pride. I love the positive attitude. This is the kind to be supported,” he said.

Mustapha has explained that having to pay medical bills for his mother’s chemotherapy is what led him to resort to working as a casual labourer.

The video emerged on May 4, 2023, eliciting a range of emotions from netizens. Many were shocked to see the famous musician doing manual labour and questioned the state of his music career.

In an interview with The Trend, the musician opened up about his struggles and how he had to disappear from social media for a while.

Colonel Mustafa has not released any new music for almost five years.

However, during the interview he revealed that he is working on a new album and that he is back in the industry.

In 2022, he revealed that he suffered from depression after leaving the popular reality show ‘Nairobi Diaries’.

