Government to feed mourners, neighbours, at George Magoha’s burial

President William Ruto (center), Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (second right), then Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha (right), Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja (left) and Embakasi Central MP George Gathiru (second left) during the opening of Komarock South Primary Nairobi County. PHOTO | PSCU

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the government will feed mourners at the late Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha’s funeral.

The DP made the statement when he visited to condole with the deceased scholar’s family in Nairobi.

Gachagua also announced that the deceased’s hungry neighbour in Gem, Siaya will be fed.

“The department of special programmes will provide food for the family and the mourners and in addition, will provide relief food to all the residents of Gem so that as we proceed to prepare for burial, all the surrounding homes will be comfortable because there is food,” he said.

It is part of the African culture to feed mourners during burials in Kenya with Kenyans known to religiously contribute towards this.

Additionally, the government is known to take up the costs of the funeral of high-ranking government officials.

The late Prof Magoha died at Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest and served as the Education CS during retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

Known for his stern actions in reforming the education sector, Prof Magoha will be remembered for engineering the change of the curriculum from 8-4-4 to 2-6-3-3. The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) elicited mixed reactions amongst learners, parents, and teachers but Prof Magoha fought through for the curriculum.

DP Gachagua while eulogizing the late shared that he will remember him for serving the country with zeal and his immense contributions in the field of medicine adding that he left an indelible mark in the education sector.

I have learnt of the demise of Prof. George Magoha with great shock. Known for his independence of mind and fearlessness, Prof. Magoha was an accomplished professional who served Kenya with zeal as witnessed when he served as the CS for Education and other posts held earlier. pic.twitter.com/PbfhE4D3Uh — Rigathi Gachagua (@rigathi) January 24, 2023

And in what was double tragedy for the Magohas, another sibling, Prof. Richard Alex Nyabera Magoha, was laid to rest on January 28, 2023, weeks after he passed on in the USA.

The family is yet to announce the former Cabinet Secretary’s burial date.

