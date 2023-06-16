Hacked? Steps you can take to recover your YouTube account





In recent years, many Kenyan celebrities have fallen victim to hackers, who often take over their social media pages and YouTube accounts, resulting in a loss of income.

Among those who have been affected in the past include Diana Marua, TikToker Kevin Kinuthia, Gengetone Group Ochungulo Family, Mugithi singer Samidoh and Kikuyu singer Phyllis Mbuthia.

As our reliance on social media grows, the question of how secure our accounts are becomes more pressing.

Online security breaches can occur in the digital age, even with popular platforms like YouTube. If you suspect your YouTube account has been hacked, immediate action is crucial to regain control and protect your content. Here are the steps you can take to recover a hacked YouTube account:

First, verify the compromise by checking for signs such as unauthorized activity, altered settings, or unfamiliar content. Attempt to log in with your usual credentials.

If unsuccessful, proceed to reset your password by clicking on the “Forgot password?” link and following the instructions. Choose a strong and unique password and enable two-factor authentication for enhanced security.

Once you regain access, carefully review your account settings, including email addresses, recovery options, and linked social media accounts, ensuring they haven’t been modified.

Take additional measures to secure your account, such as enabling two-factor authentication and scanning your device for malware.

If unauthorized content has been uploaded or changes made to your channel, promptly remove them through your YouTube account’s Video Manager.

It’s essential to report the incident to YouTube by contacting their support team and providing relevant details about the hack and any suspicious activity.

To prevent future breaches, monitor your account and associated email address for unusual activity, remaining vigilant and taking immediate action if any suspicions arise.

