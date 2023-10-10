Hamisa Mobetto gifted two iPhone 15s by her wealthy Togolese beau

Togolese tycoon known as Kevin Sowax and Tanzanian businesswoman Hamisa Mobetto. PHOTO| COURTESY

Hamisa Mobetto, has recently expressed her gratitude to her loving partner Kevin Sowax for an extravagant gift – two iPhone 15s.

In a heartwarming display of affection, Hamisa shared the unboxing of these coveted gadgets on her social media, showcasing the thoughtful presentation that accompanied them.

The uniquely wrapped iPhones were nestled in a clear box, beautifully adorned with a bunch of vibrant red flowers.

Hamisa carefully untied the red bow and eagerly gazed at the camera.

The backdrop to this touching moment was the melodic strains of the song ‘Thank you to my man,’ creating a romantic ambiance that further heightened the occasion.

Hamisa Mobetto has openly expressed her desire to be with a prosperous partner who can provide for her, and it appears her wish has come true.

She now enjoys the affection and support of a wealthy West African man who adores her.

In April of this year, she boldly stated:

“I have never dated a broke man,”

She emphasized her belief in the importance of financial security, proclaiming:

“Money makes me happy. When a person has money, they are secure. Everything we need to have, we have to have money.”

This year has been particularly generous to Hamisa, as she also received a lavish gift—a Range Rover—from her wealthy beau.

While their public appearances have been infrequent, the last sighting of the couple was five weeks ago in September when they toured Hamisa’s home country.

During this visit, the wealthy suitor paid a visit to Hamisa’s mother, where discussions centered around dowry and potential nuptials took place.

In July, Hamisa said she is still hopeful she’s gonna get proposed to and eventually get married.

“God’s timing is the best. I can’t say exactly when but I pray for the best. There’s no woman who doesn’t want to get married, maybe a few.”