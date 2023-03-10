How Raila’s meeting delayed impeachment of Sakaja’s CEC Kerich





Nairobi County MCAs are determined to impeach the County Executive Committee (CEC) in charge of Finance, Charles Kerich, for withholding their money.

The Majority Leader in the assembly Peter Jateso Imwatok said that the functions of the assembly have been interrupted following the delay in money approval by the Finance CEC.

Mr Imwatok, who is the Makongeni Ward representative, had assured journalists a day before that the motion of impeachment against the Finance CEC was to be tabled before the House on Thursday afternoon.

Also read: Charles Kerich: Trusted by Sonko, rejected in Bomet, received by Sakaja

“We are suffering and we can’t allow one person whom we vetted for the job to suffocate the operations of this assembly. We must do away with him and have someone who can help us deliver on our manifesto,” Mr Imwatok said.

On the D-Day of tabling the impeachment motion, Mr Kerich at least breathed a sigh of relief when the quorum required for the business of the day to start failed.

Even the Majority Leader and most of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition failed to attend the assembly.

It was later revealed that the Azimio MCAs opted for a press address of the Azimio leader Mr Raila Odinga at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The address happened in the afternoon, delaying the much-awaited assembly’s motion.

However, Mr Kerich will know his fate on Tuesday when the assembly resumes.

Also read: How Kerich became Governor Sonko’s ‘Mr Fix It’

According to Mr Kerich, the bone of contention is an agreement that the Executive and the Assembly side had signed to work on, whereby the funds were to be released monthly depending on the requests, which was to be determined by the performance of the county revenue collection.

“The executive and the assembly agreed to work with a monthly cash flow plan based on revenue projects,” Mr Kerich said.

In Thursday’s early hours, the Committee on Delegation of Legislation declined to proceed with their meeting with Mr Kerich, citing that the CEC had been indicted.

“I have firm instructions that we as the committee will not proceed with the CEC because he has been indicted by the entire Assembly,” Committee chairperson Nasra Nanda said.

The looming impeachment of Mr Kerich comes barely three months since Governor Johnson Sakaja’s CEC took office.

Mr Kerich is the only CEC who survived the last leadership of Mike Sonko, where he was regarded as the Super CEC.

Also read: Supermarkets selling carrier bags to pay fees to City Hall –Kerich