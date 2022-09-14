‘I feel proud’: Chebukati thanks President Ruto for recognising IEBC

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati after a meeting with candidates for various seats ahead of delayed elections in certain parts of the country. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati after a meeting with candidates for various seats ahead of delayed elections in certain parts of the country. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Wafula Chebukati has thanked President William Ruto for recognising the commission for upholding integrity and accountability in Kenya’s elections.

Mr Chebukati who responded with a tweet immediately after the new president hailed the commission in his inaugural speech on Tuesday said he was proud to have contributed to the strengthening of democracy in Kenya.

In his speech after being sworn into office, President Ruto hailed the electoral commission for what he termed as “stewarding a transparent and credible election, whose result faithfully reflected the democratic will of the Kenyan people.”

Also read: Turkish ‘investor’ who was deported by Uhuru’s government spotted at State House

Dr Ruto went on to state that the Chebukati-led IEBC commission had raised the bar of integrity and set a new standard in public service.

“Allow me to single out the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for special commendation for the courage to do the right thing under exceptionally challenging circumstances. As an institution, they have set a new standard in public service that is uncompromising, professional and exemplary, raising the bar of the integrity of our public officials and institutions,” he said.

The president also singled out Chebukati for special mention, saying he had resisted “bribery, intimidation and blackmail” and chosen to do the right thing.

“It is appropriate to single out for special mention the chair of IEBC Wafula Chebukati for standing firm, resisting bribery, resisting intimidation and resisting blackmail and doing the right thing,” said Ruto.

Also read: Cop misses work guarding High Court Judge’s home, found at lodging – Sherehe chronicles

On his part, Chebukati took to social media stating: “On behalf of IEBC and myself, I wish to thank H.E. President William Ruto for recognizing @IEBCKenya for having raised the bar of integrity and the standard of public service in Kenya.

I feel proud to have made my contribution toward strengthening democracy in Kenya. God bless.”

On behalf of IEBC & myself, I wish to thank H.E. President @WilliamsRuto for recognizing @IEBCKenya for having raised the bar of integrity and the standard of public service in Kenya. I feel proud to have made my contribution towards strengthening democracy in Kenya. God bless 🇰🇪 — Wafula Chebukati (@WChebukati) September 13, 2022

Also read: Intriguing facts about President Ruto’s mom and her influence in his life

Mr Chebukati also extended special thanks to the CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan and two Commissioners Prof. Abdi Guliye, Boya Molu and the entire IEBC staff for withstanding intimidation to deliver a credible 2022 Election.

Going forward, President Ruto pledged to support IEBC’s institutional capacity to expand the deployment of technology to cover all elections from the MCA to the President.

“The innovative deployment of technology to secure election results has been the electoral commission’s pioneering breakthrough. Going forward, we will support IEBC’s institutional capacity to expand the deployment of technology to cover all elections from the MCA to the President”.

He at the same time observed that the commission if given a chance would go a long way in building the capacity of political parties

“I also believe that there is a tremendous opportunity for IEBC to support electoral processes in our political parties as part of broader democratic development”.

Also read:

No more arbitrary blacklisting: How Ruto has rescued loan defaulters

Miguna Miguna: Red alerts hindering my travel to Kenya to be lifted today

Woman in JKIA viral Tiktok video attacking agent speaks of Saudi Arabia torture

President Ruto’s 13 key directives on first day of power

Nick Mwendwa announces start of league season