I will miss your killer figure but I love you more, Mauzo tells Vera Sidika





Socialite Vera Sidika’s boyfriend Brown Mauzo has broken his silence following his wife’s body change.

In his message, Mauzo said he will miss her killer figure but loves and treasure her pure heart and personality.

“Dear wife, I know this hasn’t been easy at all. I have been with you through the entire process and all I can say is that you are a very strong lady.

I’m happy you found peace and acceptance and finally dared to come out and educate young girls. I will love you more just the way you are.”

His message was followed by a comment from Vera who said, “God bless you, baby. The best hubby in the world.”

On Wednesday, Vera caused an online frenzy after posting photos of herself minus her big derriere.

With her derriere being her signature, Vera resurfaced online branding the debut a ‘rebirth’ and explaining why she has been missing in action.

“This has been the hardest phase in my life, due to a health risk, I had to undergo surgery. It’s still very unbelievable but I’ve come to terms with it and learnt to love myself regardless.”

Adding, “Ladies, please learn to love yourself and don’t ever let peer pressure rush you into things that will ruin you in future. I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much. Honestly, it’s been pretty hard, I didn’t even celebrate my birthday this year, but here we are.”

Sending a belated birthday wish to herself, she added, “Happy birthday to me. New me. I’ve come to appreciate life and never take things for granted. Thanks to my family, especially my husband for being there for me.”

She then advised young girls to not undergo the butt or any enhancement procedures saying they are risking their health.

“The side effects and risks of butt implants and surgeries do exist. The complications are unbearable. Some people don’t make it out alive. Some are lucky enough to survive it. Ladies. Don’t ever do this to yourselves,” she advised.

Kenyans were taken aback by her new look with some doubting whether she has transformed or not.

