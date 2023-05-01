Identity of photographer who died in an accident involving Mr Seed revealed





The identity of the man who died in an accident that involved gospel stars, Mr Seed and DK Kwenye Beats has been revealed.

On April 29, 2023, Mr Seed was involved in a gruesome road accident that left him with a pelvic fracture.

Several people died in the accident, among them a celebrity photographer identified as Ambroze.

Ambrose Khan was in the same car as Mr Seed, DK Kwenye Beat.

He is the only person from that car who lost his life while two were from the other car involved.

In a condolence message, Seed’s wife shared a photo of the young man with crying emojis.

According to his social media, Ambroze is a photographer, a video director and owns a company dubbed Khan Clarity.

From the page, Ambroze had worked with several local celebrities among them: Terryanne Chebet, Brenda Wairimu, Carolina Carlz among others.

On Instagram, content creator Carolina described Ambroze as a talented videographer.

“Aauuwi their dear friend who’s name wasn’t mentioned was @iam_ambroze_khan . Such a great & talented videographer/ photographer. May he rest in peace,” she penned.



In an update from his Hospital bed, Starborn Empire (Seed’s management) noted that the star is responding well to treatment.

Seed and DK Kwenye Bat are nursing injuries following an accident that claimed the life of one of their friend and two others.

Seed has been advised by medical professionals to take three weeks of bed rest as he recovers.

Fellow celebrities have been sending well-wishes messages to those affected.

Bahati penned a message to his former signee Mr seed wishing him a quick recovery.

The gospel artistes are said to have gone to Nanyuki to market some property.

Mr Seed’s management have also noted that the singer will be away from social media although his team will provide all the necessary updates to the public and his fans.

