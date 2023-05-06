Jaguar pays tribute to family which raised him after his mum’s death





Former Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua, alias Jaguar, recently opened up about his past and how Kikuyu Benga musician Kigia Wa Esther took him in as his son after he lost his mother at the age of 11 years.

Jaguar was speaking during the burial of Kigia’s daughter on Wednesday May 4, 2023.

The musician-turned-politician said Kigia’s mother-in-law hosted him and treated him as their son, although he was a stranger.

The family provided him with an education and supported him throughout his struggles, enabling him to become the person he is today.

“I come from Othaya, but they took me in and studied in their home, and that is why today, I am mheshimiwa,” said Jaguar, who is a graduate of Bachelor of Arts in Peace Studies and Conflict Management from Mt Kenya University.

In the past, Jaguar has talked about how he once worked as a hawker in Nairobi’s public service vehicles, but he was determined to make something of himself.

With the help of his friends and Kigia’s family, Jaguar persevered and eventually became successful.

Jaguar mourned the loss of his sister, Kigia’s daughter, who never looked down upon him and was always supportive of his aspirations.

Jaguar was recently nominated as the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, where he plans to tackle issues such as the alcohol menace among the youth.

“Most youths tend to listen to artistes and leaders. We will help the youth even in the alcohol menace,” said Jaguar.

When Jaguar was elected to parliament in 2017 at the height of his music career he promised his supporters that he would still entertain them.

However, during his one term as Starehe MP, he only released one song Ndoto.

The song which talked about his life journey was dedicated to the Kenyan youth who are working hard to achieve their dreams.

