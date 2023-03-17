Jeff Mwathi’s death: DP Gachagua calls for patience
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reacted to Kenyans’ impatience over investigations into the puzzling death of Jeff Mwathi.
In an interview with a vernacular station, Mr Gachagua said he is aware of the matter and that he trusts Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki is dealing with it.
“Kindiki is appraised on the matter and it is progressing well. We are in the same government and I can only address it if he is unable. That young man should get justice so that the cause of his death is determined. If at all anyone is involved in his death, the law should take its cause,” Gachagua said.
Regardless, on social media Kenyans still bore different opinions on the matter:
“Kindly do whatever it takes to bring justice for Jeff,” said Rosemary Nyambura.
“Let’s hope there will be justice for Jeff as you say,” wrote Jane Ngatia.
“We are tired of waiting,” Dorcas Mash commented.
“Okay, let me relax because this one won’t pass away just like that #justiceforJeff,” said Liz Maina.
“At least you have talked about this issue. Justice should prevail as fast as it can,” wrote Vivian Kimani.
“How and when… You are very slow. Culprits need to be arrested. #justiceforJeff,” said Charles Ndegwa.
“Why are those people who were with him not arrested yet?” asked Johana Kamau.
This even as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they have completed the first phase of interviewing the first cluster of witnesses in the case, forensic examination of the scene and retrieval of CCTV footage that captured the deceased’s last moments.
“We are now progressing to the second phase of the investigations where several persons of interest will be interrogated and appropriate recommendations made to the ODPP,” the DCI said.