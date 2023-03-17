Jeff Mwathi’s death: DP Gachagua calls for patience

Jeff Mwathi, Redwood Apartments where he met his death in DJ Fatxo's apartment. PHOTO| COURTESY

Jeff Mwathi, Redwood Apartments where he met his death in DJ Fatxo's apartment. PHOTO| COURTESY





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reacted to Kenyans’ impatience over investigations into the puzzling death of Jeff Mwathi.

In an interview with a vernacular station, Mr Gachagua said he is aware of the matter and that he trusts Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki is dealing with it.

“Kindiki is appraised on the matter and it is progressing well. We are in the same government and I can only address it if he is unable. That young man should get justice so that the cause of his death is determined. If at all anyone is involved in his death, the law should take its cause,” Gachagua said.