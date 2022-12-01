Kale ka dance: The Miondoko Dance has gone viral





There is a new dance in town, and everyone is jamming to it. You must have bumped into the Miondoko Dance on all social media.

If you haven’t check out the dance popularised by Rico Gang and Mbuzi Gang.

Also read: Majirani – Why I worked in a ‘mjengo’ after I became famous

Dancing can come through talent or skillful learning of the specified moves, since the innovation of dance through painting in India, dance has evolved over time and is currently on another level.

All around the world, people create dances for different various reasons that go viral.

Kenya is among the countries that have also participated in the creation of different moves that people, not only in Africa but also around the world take part in trying out the trendy moves.

Miondoko has joined other Kenyan viral dances like Gwara Gwara, Odi, Bazokizo, Zigwembe, and KDF that have been created by our very own artistes.

Currently, the dance that is the talk of the town is the ‘Miondoko Dance’, this particular dance has taken the internet by storm, and literally, everyone is doing it. If you have not tried it, you should.

Social media platforms, especially TikTok, can testify to having people uploading videos on Miondoko Dance, it is among the trending challenges on TikTok currently.

Also read: Zzero Sufuri got grade D but shines in the school of life

Here are some of the popular TikTokers dancing to the viral moves.

Many people have gained fame through dance. There are The Miondoko Masters and The Miondoko Mistress.

Also read: Shaffie Weru – The truth about why I got fired

The Miondoko Mistress tried out the dance in a very unique way that got fans interested, she has been invited to interviews by famous vloggers to talk about the viral dance and how her life has been after fame.

Also read: TikTok stars Vijana Baru Baru open up on pain, love and heartbreak

Keranta, a famous YouTuber, also tried the Miondoko mistress’s moves which she did in a hilarious manner.

Interestingly, Miondoko can be danced using different songs so long as it matches the moves.

Apart from the Miondoko Song by Rico Gang, the Go Pato song by Pato Banton and other famous Kenyan songs like Wanjapi by UncoJingJong Ft. Maandy, Breeder LW and Lil Maina can be used.

Also, read our top stories today:

I was paid well, ‘Lelo ni Lelo’ hit maker says

Uhuru wa mashati is back! Ex-president maintains trademark look

Director Rashid reacts to breakup news revealed by ex-wife Nasra Yusuf

Exclusive: Eric Omondi on why he has been labeled a clout-chaser