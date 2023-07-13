Kanini Kega asks Jeremiah Kioni to hand over Jubilee Party social media accounts





The Jubilee Party leadership faction led by East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega has moved to claim ownership of the party’s property.

In what appears to be a move to usurp authority, Mr Kega, the party’s acting national secretary general, has asked the suspended team led by Jeremiah Kioni to hand over the party’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

This comes after it emerged that Kioni’s factor was still using the social media accounts to post contradictory information to members.

“Please submit to my office all access credentials for the following Jubilee Party social media accounts by close of business on 13 July 2023,” Mr Kega said in an internal memo to Polycarp Hinga, the party’s communications officer.

However, the Kioni-led side continues to use the social media accounts to issue statements that differ from those of the current leadership as approved by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

For example, following the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition protests that rocked at least 20 counties on Wednesday, nominated MP Sabina Chege, who is the party’s acting leader, issued a statement condemning the violence, only for her statement to be flagged as fake by the team managing the social media accounts.

Early this week, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) approved the decision of the party to suspend former party vice-chairman David Murathe, and Mr Kioni for failing include all members in their decisions.

The Kioni faction, which has been against the change of leadership has accused their opponent for allegedly being used by the Kenya Kwanza government to split the party membership.

The EALA MP has so far moved to stump his authority by announcing party’s National Delegates Convention, which will be held on August 7 at the Bomas of Kenya.

According to Mr Kega, the convention will addressed several issues affecting the former ruling party, including the constitution and election of new leadership.

Former party leader Mr Uhuru Kenyatta and the Azimio leader Mr Raila Odinga have been opposing the attempt to take over the party.

