Kate Actress and hubby Phillip Karanja dodge marriage questions amid social media speculation





Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, and her husband, Philip Karanja have remained silent on their marriage status after she sparked speculation by removing his content on her Instagram feed.

Milele FM radio host Ankali Ray attempted to contact the celebrity couple for information about their alleged separation, but they refused to discuss their marital affairs.

My friend, let’s talk some other time,” said Phil before hanging up on Ankali.

Kate responded, “I thought you were calling me about work. If you’re calling about family, that’s different. Don’t wake me up to ask me about what you read online.”

Kate raised suspicions after deleting her husband’s photos from her Instagram account, an action often interpreted as a sign of relationship troubles.

However, the award-winning actress may have elected to focus her social media presence on her career rather than her personal life, as she still retains her marital name, Catherine Kamau Karanja.

Phil has not removed any photos of the couple from his account.

Another theory suggests that Kate’s actions could be a publicity stunt, as clout-chasing has become a common tactic for Kenyan celebrities preparing to release projects or announce collaborations. Celebrities often shift their online presence to draw attention to their careers and other ventures.

Phil has been actively engaging with Kate’s recent Instagram posts, and she has reciprocated by responding to his comments. In one instance, Kate posted a photo with Queen Gathoni and Amina Abdi from an event in Nairobi, expressing her excitement about the experience. She wrote, “Still reeling over the Nairobi crowning brunch courtesy of her majesty, Queen Charlotte.” Our bags are ready to meet her. Guess the city she has summoned us to?” Phil responded to the post, commenting, “Eish royalty.”

Kate playfully replied, “Send me dollars, please,” to which Phil humorously stated that even the government doesn’t have dollars. Phil commented on one of Kate’s posts using fire emojis in another interaction. Kate, the mother of two, responded, “Send whiskey today; things are boiling, please.” These exchanges suggest that the couple maintains a friendly social media rapport despite the rumors surrounding their marriage.

