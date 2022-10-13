Love is pain: 3 times Harmonize has tattooed his fiancé’s name on his body

Rajab Abdul Kahali, better known by the stage name Harmonize, performs during the Koroga Festival on July 22, 2018 at Two Rivers Mall Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

As his way of showing love to his woman, Tanzanian bongo flava artiste Harmonize has tatted his body thrice in a span of two years.

The rapper has endured the pain of the process to prove his love for fiancé Fridah Kajala.

When he started dating Kajala, the Kwangawaru hitmaker got a tattoo of the letter ‘K’ on his neck, which is the initial for Kajala’s first name.

The ‘’K’ was accompanied by a queen’s tiara on the top side and the love heart on the bottom side of the initial.

However, the two love birds would later part ways in a nasty break up and Harmonize covered the tattoo of Kajala’s name initial with ‘Konde Gang’.

The love affair lasted three months before Kajala dumped Harmonize over inappropriate behaviour towards her teen daughter, Paula.

Rayvanny – who was dating Paula at the time – accused Harmonize of seducing and sending naughty photos to Paula.

This resulted in Kajala blocking Harmonize on all social media platforms. And cut him off completely from accessing both her and the daughter.

In 2022, the singer expressed regrets for breaking up with Kajala, a mother of one and began a mission to woo her back.

He did this by dedicating a tattoo to Kajala on the right calf of his leg, as an apology for their breakup.

A video shared by the musician while working out at the gym gives a glimpse of the tattoo partially concealed by long white socks.

Born Rajab Abdul Kahali, alias Harmonize grovelled for months, publicly asking to be taken back by Kajala.

She softened her heart and forgave him.

Days later, the two love birds started serving their fans ‘couple goals’ on social media.

With Kajala becoming Harmonize’s manager, the Deka hitmaker would then pop the question.

An overjoyed Kajala agreed to walk this life with Harmonize as his future wife. To celebrate their engagement, Harmonize tattooed the letter ‘K’ on his ring finger.

They showed off this on their Instagram stories with Kajala also rocking the letter R – the initial of Harmonize’s official name – on her ring finger.

