‘Lovers Nest’ backlash: Ole Sankok under fire from Fida





The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (Fida-Kenya) has strongly condemned East Africa Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament David Ole Sankok for his recent remarks objectifying women and promoting a culture of rape.

The organization has called out Mr Sankok for his sexist and offensive utterances, which have sparked outrage on social media platforms.

The controversy stems from a video that has been circulating online, where Mr Sankok can be seen promoting Osim Country Lodge in Narok County.

In the video, the legislator promotes the lodge christened the “Lovers Nest,” claiming that it offers a “win for the boychild in search of sexual pleasure.” He goes on to describe how the Lovers Nest, situated atop a tree, can only be accessed by a ladder, which is then removed, preventing guests from changing their minds or escaping.

Fida-Kenya expressed deep concern that a leader, particularly an East African Member of Parliament, would appear to endorse rape and perpetuate a culture of false imprisonment and abduction within his own business establishment.

The organization strongly criticized Mr Sankok for his remarks, which they termed not only as sexist but also misogynistic. They stressed that such statements contribute to the normalization of gender-based violence and discrimination against women and should never be tolerated.

Fida-Kenya Chairperson Ms Nancy Ikinu pointed out the importance of consent and reminded Kenyans that it must always be free and voluntary. She cited the Sexual Offences Act, specifically section 42, which defines consent as an agreement made by choice with the freedom and capacity to make that choice.

Fida-Kenya, as an organization dedicated to promoting gender equality, human rights and dignity, firmly stands against any form of speech that dehumanizes women or perpetuates a culture of violence.

The organization asked Mr Sankok to publicly acknowledge the harm caused by his remarks, issue a formal apology for his offensive utterances, and commit to respecting women’s rights and working towards the eradication of all forms of violence against women.

Fida-Kenya emphasized that accountability and a sincere effort to promote gender equality and combat violence are essential for leaders entrusted with public office.

At the same time, Kenyans have expressed outrage on various social media platforms over the issue, demanding that Mr Sankok be held accountable for his sexist remarks.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the importance of respectful and inclusive language, as well as the urgent need to address gender-based violence in all sectors of society.

It remains to be seen how Mr Sankok will respond to the growing backlash and calls for accountability.

