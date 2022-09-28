Matiang’i flaunts Sh600k Breitling Superocean Heritage wristwatch





Outgoing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Tuesday wore a Breitling Superocean Heritage II wristwatch during his first and probably his last cabinet meeting at State House.

The watch is worth Sh600,000 and according to a search by Nairobi News the exquisite watch’s value ranges between Sh470,000 and Sh600,000 on various shopping platforms.

According to the Breitling website, their watches are a luxury item and as such, they come with hefty price tags.

However, Breitling watches hold their value well and can be expected to increase over time. They also last for years and years (some models have been around for decades).

Also read: Moment when President Ruto shook hands with his ‘sworn enemy’ Matiang’i

The ‘Super CS’ now joins retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Mombasa governor as some of the political leaders who have expensive wristwatches.

In March, Mr Kenyatta got netizens talking after hawk-eyed Kenyans caught glimpses of his timepiece – an A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Perpetual Tourbillon.

The Perpetual Tourbillon was limited to a run of 100 pieces and costs an estimated $307,000 (Sh35 million).

It isn’t new to the former President’s collection as he was also pictured wearing it during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa county in 2019.

Also read: Uhuru’s hardliners CSs Matiang’i, Mucheru, Munya finally face President Ruto

Its key components include a perpetual calendar and tourbillon, as well as flyback chronograph with outsize date display and in-house caliber.

The case is made exclusively of platinum or 18-karat gold and ranges in size from 39 to 43.2 mm in diameter.

It isn’t the first time President Kenyatta has been spotted with an expensive watch. He is known for his love of luxury timepieces.

Other watches the retired president has previously been pictured with include a Patek Phillipe Aquanut, Cartier Santos 100 Carbon, Rolex Oyster and an Arnold & Son HM Perpetual Moon.

Mr Joho has also been sported wearing a Sh2.1 million Hublot Bigbang Rosegold wrist watch.

Also read: President William Ruto names his cabinet