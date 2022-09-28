Exclusive: Wife of abducted bus terminus manager opens up

CCTV footage of gunmen abducting the brother of Kevin Otieno who was shot 36 times. PHOTO | COURTESY

CCTV footage of gunmen abducting the brother of Kevin Otieno who was shot 36 times. PHOTO | COURTESY





Details of how gunmen on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 3 am stormed a residential building within Kasarani and harassed a family before “abducting” a man can now be revealed.

In an exclusive with Nairobi News, Ms Mary Anne Wangui, the wife of Mr Alfred Odhiambo said that six heavily armed men knocked at her door and when she opened it, they forced their way inside.

“We heard the knocks and when we opened the men who were armed with long rifles entered the house,” she said.

Ms Wangui said that she was shocked and wondered what was happening even as the armed men went ahead and started assaulting the husband who worked as a bus terminus manager within the Kasarani area.

Also read: Exclusive: I want to go home to mourn mum – DJ Evolve

She said that the gunmen were demanding that they be given a gun which she says she has never even seen her husband with.

“They ransacked the house as they demanded that they be given a firearm. Honestly, I did not understand everything and only realised that it was serious when they left with him,” she said.

Ms Wangui is pleading with the gunmen to release her husband so that they can restructure their lives afresh.

Also read: Popular singer Joyce wa Mama nearly goes blind after an attack in a club

In a CCTV footage seen by this reporter and which is in our possession, the gunmen were seen pushing Mr Odhiambo out of the house before they handcuffed him.

Before they could knock at his door, one of the gunmen was seen giving orders to the rest of where they took positions prepping to enter the house.

It is then that one of the gunmen proceeds to the further left side of the door, another one to the right as another knocks at the door.

When they walked out with Mr Odhiambo, the men were captured assaulting him as one of them engaged with a man who was dressed in a white gown.

Also read: Watch: Pastor Nganga humiliates wife before congregation

The wee hours of Friday morning are the last time the family saw and heard from Mr Odhiambo who has since gone missing.

Eight hours after leaving Mr Odhiambo’s house, the same gunmen ended the life of his brother identified as Mr Kevin Otieno who was sprayed with 36 bullets.

Mr Otieno was killed a few meters from his rented apartment while he was in the company of a lady who was also picked by the gunmen and bundled into a white Land Cruiser.

The same gunmen had also proceeded to the house where the girlfriend of Mr Otieno lived and also picked her up. The girlfriend is known as Ms Evelyn Nduku alias Bree.

Nairobi News has established that Ms Nduku is safe as she was let go by the gunmen but she has gone into hiding and does not want to speak about what transpired.

In a Facebook group known as Kasarani on The Lookout, Lone Survivor, who is a crime buster that operates online revealed that he sent the late Mr Otieno a warning about his life choices.

Also read:

Watch: Gunmen filmed abducting the brother of Kevin Otieno who was shot 36 times

Another dramatic Mirema Drive shootout by gunmen who shot Kevin Otieno 36 times

Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Exclusive: ‘The experience is magical,’ Lillian Ng’ang’a opens up about motherhood

Late De Matthew’s second wife, Carolyne Waithera, robbed