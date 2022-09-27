Media personality Annitah Raey calls out Mama Rachel for ‘overdoing it’





Radio presenter Annitah Raey has savagely slammed Kenya’s First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto after she recently announced that she will be holding monthly church services at State House.

Not pleased by the announcement, the radio presenter said that the first couple is going overboard with the push for religion in State House as one’s relationship with God is a personal journey.

“I’m a Ruto supporter deadly but yeye na bibi wana overdo the whole religion thing. Our relationships with God are all personal don’t make it look like you are special with Him. State house is not a church to push that agenda,” Annitah remarked.

She went on to state that the president and his wife should instead focus on helping residents of Turkana as many are dying.

“In the meantime, people are dying in Turkana, work on that don’t tell us to pray about it,” said the media personality.

Mama Rachel made the announcement on Sunday, September 25, 2022 during a mass service held at State House.

“The Bible says ‘People will go up to Jerusalem, year after year, to celebrate the feast of the tabernacles’, and I think that this is a place where people will come year after year for Thanksgiving.

I want to tell the church that this is not the last service we are having, you will be coming here month after month to give thanks to the Lord for doing us good,” she said.

Rachel Ruto is known as one of the most prayerful women in the country and holding her name to that regard, she has more or less transformed House on Hill into a house of prayer since replacing former first lady Margaret Kenyatta a few weeks ago.

“As an intercessor, I am very excited, I feel the doors have been opened. Thank you so much to our president for allowing us intercessors to walk into this compound today to pray, we are very excited.”

