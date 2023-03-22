Motion tabled to rehabilitate all parks in Nairobi, just like Uhuru Park





The motion seeking to have all the county parks across Nairobi County with a view of restoring them to their initial outlook has been table before the Nairobi County Assembly.

The motion drafted by the South B MCA Ms Waithera Chege wants to push the County Executive to urgently develop strategy and measures to rehabilitate the state of the parks, just as the way the ongoing rehabilitation of Uhuru Park.

The member stated that the rehabilitation of Urban Parks and Green Spaces in Nairobi City County was a Presidential Legacy project of the former Head of State Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, which needed the full support of the County.

“Concerned that the status of some of the Parks and green spaces has waned over the decades as maintenance, management and renovation have not kept pace with growth in the urban population and demands for use of the Parks by City residents,” Ms Waithera said.

She said that some of the parks that have been left unattended have turned out to be hideouts for criminals.

Through the motion, some of the parks, such as Jamhuri Park, and City Park, which remain in a state of disrepair, will be restored to modern aesthetics for recreational areas, botanical spaces, facilities for outdoor events, and other such related undertakings as are essential to modernize and beautify the parks.

The former Head of State, under the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) invested heavily in renovating the Michuki Memorial Park, Uhuru Park and Central Park.

The iconic Uhuru Park is still being renovated and is expected to open publicly in a few months.

Last year, Uhuru Park was opened for a week to host the inaugural Nairobi Festivals and was immediately closed.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja had assured the residents that the park would be opened after two months.

Upon completion, the governor said that the residents would pay to access the now-renovated facility, which will also be a venue for weddings and ceremonies and an outdoor library.

During the last regime, Uhuru Gardens, located along Lang’ata Road, was renovated and turned into a memorial park of history and heroes.

Before the facelift, Uhuru Gardens was in a dilapidated state and had been turned into a den of drug abuse and illicit sex, according to the former Head of State.

