Muhoozi has his say on LGTBQ debate





Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni’s son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has echoed his father’s stand on sexual relationships between people of the same sex.

This comes after Ugandan MPs reintroduced an anti-gay bill describing homosexuality as cancer. President Museveni is known for his strong stance against homosexuality and gay marriages.

Also read: Muhoozi backs DRC rebels to defeat Kenya Defence Forces

Now Gen Muhoozi has added his voice to the debate, saying his movement believes in one-man-one-woman marriages adding that it is the teaching from Christ.

“No one in the Universe has the right to Suppress the culture and beliefs of Africans/Black people!!!” he tweeted.

No one in the Universe has the right to Suppress the culture and beliefs of Africans/Black people!!! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) March 1, 2023

Also read: Muhoozi – Kenyans love me, I can win any election in Kenya!

Last week, Speaker of Uganda’s National Assembly, Anita Among, proposed a new anti-gay bill after which she tweeted: “We shall jealously protect our cherished values and cultures.”

Then at a prayer service held in parliament and attended by several religious leaders Among said: “We want to appreciate our promoters of homosexuality for the social economic development they have brought to the country. But we do not appreciate the fact that they are killing morals. We do not need their money, we need our culture.”

Asuman Basalirwa, an opposition MP tabled the draft law which seeks to punish gay sex and the promotion or recognition of such relations.

Also read: Muhoozi appoints himself Russia-Ukraine war mediator

“In this country, or in this world, we talk about human rights. But it is also true that there are human wrongs. I want to submit… that homosexuality is a human wrong that offends the laws of Uganda and threatens the sanctity of the family, the safety of our children, and the continuation of humanity through reproduction,” she said.

The same debate is simmering in Kenya where last week the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal by the government to bar registration of gays and lesbians lobby groups, ending an 11-year legal battle by activists seeking the official registration of an LGBTQ+ organisation in the country.

The ruling has however been sharply criticised by the political class and various religious organisations in the country including the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK), the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) and the management of Jamia Mosque..

Also read: Muhoozi offers to teach East African men on how to be romantic