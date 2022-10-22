Museveni’s son coming to party in Nairobi for his 48th birthday





Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, announced he would be coming to Nairobi, Kenya’s capital city.

In a tweet, Muhoozi said, “Na nikifika Nairobi hivi munajua mahali nitaenda. (If I come to Nairobi do you know where I will go?)” to which former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko responded with, “Sabina Joy.”

It is one of the earliest brothels in Nairobi. The establishment is one of Nairobi’s busiest and was launched more than three decades ago.

Na nikifika Nairobi hivi munajua mahali nitaenda. 😊 — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 21, 2022

Muhoozi then enquired about the whereabouts of Sabina Joy, referring to Sonko as his brother.

Ndugu yangu Mike, Sabina Joy ni wapi? — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 21, 2022

Muhoozi has in the past threatened to capture Nairobi, saying it would only take him and his army a fortnight.

Early this month, Museveni’s wild son caused an embarrassing diplomatic tiff between Kenya and Uganda, with top government officials holding a series of meetings before President Museveni apologized on his behalf to Kenyans.

The Head of State, who tops up as the longest-serving president in East Africa, would then promote him to the rank of an army and, in an interview with KTN, stated that Muhoozi would be leaving the bird app.

However, the news did not agree with him and shot back, saying, “I hear some journalist from Kenya asked my father to ban me from Twitter?

Is that some kind of joke?? I am an adult and no one will ban me from anything!”

I hear some journalist from Kenya asked my father to ban me from Twitter? Is that some kind of joke?? I am an adult and NO ONE will ban me from anything! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 18, 2022

The controversial and flashy president’s son has been rumoured to be preparing a belated 48th birthday bash in Nairobi, although he held a series of birthday parties in Kampala earlier this year, with major roads in the capital being closed down to facilitate the parties.

Muhoozi grew up in Kenya for some years when his parents were in exile leading to 1986 when his father overthrew the government to take over power. He also attended primary school in Kenya.

