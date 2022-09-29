Nameless: My last moment’s with E-Sir and how I deal with survivor’s guilt





Kenyan singer David Mathenge, popularly known as Nameless has spoken of the survivor’s guilt he suffered following the road accident that claimed the life his friend and fellow artiste E-Sir on March 16, 2003.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News on September 28, Nameless said he probably would not be alive today and E-Sir might have been here had he not switched seats twice in the vehicle they were travelling in.

“I moved two seats in that car before the accident… it’s like he protected my life. I wonder why it all happened. You call it survivor’s guilt and wonder how I deal with it… I try my best to keep his name alive because if he survived, I know he would have wanted to do the same things I’m doing for him. Check up on the family, advice them in any way and tell them of what one stood for. I’m an advisor for the late E-Sir’s family,” Nameless told Nairobi News.

“When they see something wrong especially where E-Sirs legacy is involved, I step up and see how it can be resolved. If someone wants to talk about E-Sir, they’d (family) normally call me as a consultant and advisor, especially his mother. It is the least I can do for them. Like now, with better royalty policies, the family would be getting more but it remains an unfortunate situation. We’re changing things one thing at a time,” he said.

Currently, Nameless is lobbying to have a road or street in Nairobi’s South C estate named after the legendary rapper. He also credits South C’s popularity to E-Sir who always mentioned his neighborhood in all his music.

“His mum sent me a message saying she’s grateful to see this happening. She’s really excited about it and says that is what her son would have wanted. It’s really hard especially when you lose a son that young. It means a lot to them and I’m happy to do and be part of this,” Nameless said.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has already responded to Nameless’ petition to have a road named after E-Sir (real name Issah Mmari).

“So the process is what I am following up on as there has to also be public participation, the matter be taken to the National Assembly, and then a motion is given and so on. Personally, it’s something that I would like to see happen,” said Sakaja according to a previous Nairobi News report.

