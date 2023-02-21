Netflix reduces subscription prices in Kenya





Netflix has announced that they will be reducing subscription prices in Kenya and Sub-Saharan Africa beginning February 21.

This will apply to all subscription tiers including Mobile, Basic, Standard and Premium.

“Today, we’re updating the pricing of our plans to Mobile Sh200, Basic Sh300, Standard Sh700, and Premium Sh1,100 in Kenya to deliver all your favourite TV shows and movies at an even better value! Our goal is simple: to offer a wide variety of quality shows and films, curated for you. So whatever your mood or tastes, you can find something that’s right to watch,” Netflix said in a statement.

The change in prices will roll out to existing subscribers over the coming weeks and will be notified by email at least 30 days before the next billing.

Meanwhile, for new subscribers, the new price plan will take effect immediately.

The entertainment app previously charged Kenyan users for the plans as follows: Mobile Sh 300, Basic Sh700, Standard Sh1,100 and Premium Sh1,450.

Netflix has over the years invested heavily in new shows and films from Kenya including Country Queen and the recent Disconnect: The Wedding Planner and Married to Work.

The price reduction comes weeks after the streamer announced a crackdown on password sharing.

Earlier this month, Netflix revealed the first details of the crackdown after an update appeared on the company’s help center which appeared to show the streamer would require users to identify a “primary location” for all accounts that live within the same household.

Netflix later clarified that information was only applicable to the test countries at the time, which included Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. Last week, however, the crackdown expanded into Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain, which set off a new wave of customer concerns.

According to the help center, “a Netflix account is meant to be shared in one household (people who live in the same location with the account owner).

“People who are not in your household will need to sign up for their own account to watch; or in some countries you can buy an extra member and add them to your account,” Netflix said.

The company added account holders can manage and update their primary location through the Netflix app. Users can also easily access their accounts while travelling or on vacation.

