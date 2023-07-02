Popular radio presenter Jacob Maunda cuts dreadlocks during his wife’s burial





Radio Citizen’s presenter, Steve Jacob Maunda, popularly known as Shatta Bway paid a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, Betty, during her burial on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

In a touching moment shared with mourners, Shatta Bway fulfilled a promise he had made to his wife, vowing to shave his signature dreadlocks one by one to commemorate a significant event in his life that he would never forget.

Addressing the gathering, Shatta Bway revealed the special significance behind his decision.

He recounted an earlier promise to Betty, saying:

“You may have heard people shaving their hair and donating it for 3 million shillings to charity… I have 31 locks on my head. I told her that one day, if I encounter a significant event, something worth commemorating, I will cut my locks one by one to ensure I will never forget that event.”

Shatta Bway’s locks held a symbolic meaning for him. He viewed them as his crown, representing his kingdom and the authority he held over himself.

In fulfilling his promise, he invited his co-presenter, Q-tee, and his daughter to participate in the act.

Each of them was asked to cut one dreadlock.

As one of his dreadlocks was severed, Shatta Bway carried it to his wife’s coffin, symbolizing the fulfillment of his promise and the enduring connection between their shared memories and his locks.

The weight of the moment was palpable, with tears streaming down Shatta Bway’s face as he bid his final farewell to Becky.

Emotionally moved, he expressed his love for her and made heartfelt promises.

“Becky as you leave, you go with that part of the crown, and I love you. I will love these children as you wanted me to, I will protect them, I will be the best dad ever. I love you so much, rest well,” he declared, his voice choked with emotion.

