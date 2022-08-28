Rapper Izzo displays marriage certificate weeks after ex-wife bombshell





Rapper Isaac Bukasa alias Izzo has publicly shared his wedding certificate days after his ex-wife namely gospel singer Eunice Njeri unveiled her husband.

Izzo and his wife Irene Njeri Kaberere showcased their marriage certificate and Izzo captioned the post on Instagram, “God restores the broken hearted and makes them whole again.”

The move comes days after his ex-wife introduced her husband and their baby to the world.

“So in other news, 2019…met Mr. Muthii❤️, 2021 married him, 2022 blessed with a bouncing baby boy!!! Glory to God!! Haaya! As you were😀😀” she posted early on in the month.

In 2016, Eunice tied the knot with Isaac Busaka in Texas, USA but annulled the marriage shortly after, as ‘her heart was elsewhere’.

“On the 27th Nov 2016, Isaac and I did go to the altar to get married, but at the end of that day I realised one thing, I couldn’t do it my heart was somewhere else. Probably in Africa doing what I do best, I am still trying to figure that out. I immediately left for Kenya and have been serving God the best way I know how,”Eunice wrote then on her social media.

Since coming back, Njeri kept her love life under wraps while continuing with her ministry work.

But she recently shared images of her new boyfriend hanging out in the USA.

On the other hand, four years after the relationship with Eunice ended, in 2020, Izzo unveiled a new woman in his life, Cherop Gibson, an entrepreneur who owns a bikini shop.

Nothing was ever heard about that relationship again.