Revealed: Hussein Mohammed knelt down and prayed when Ruto won





The State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed knelt down to pray after President William Ruto was handed his certificate by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) boss Wafula Chebukati.

Hussein, who went to a holding room after the certificate issuance, was seen kneeling on a prayer mat in a corner.

Though it was not easy having been a newbie on the job, Hussein actively updated Kenyans during the Kenya Kwanza campaigns.

He did this to woo Kenyans to vote for Dr Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

Also read: Rachel Ruto: I celebrate the contribution of girls and women in the society

After @WilliamsRuto was handed his certificate by Mr. Chebukati at Bomas & got back to the holding room, @HusseinMohamedg took a corner & did some prayers.

The task before him was just getting started.

Congratulations Hussein on your appointment as @StateHouseKenya spokesman pic.twitter.com/C0rjETsMgA — Nesh Maina 🇰🇪 (@Nesh_maina) October 18, 2022

Hussein, a former Citizen TV journalist, had been appointed as the Head of Communications of the William Samoei Ruto (WSR) presidential campaign.

In his duties, Hussein called out media houses during the campaign season for what he termed as biasness.

“We wish to highlight the notorious instance of runaway abuse of public bandwidth by Royal Media Services a licensee which has converted its platforms especially Citizen TV, Inooro TV and Inooro Radio to official campaign mouthpieces of the Azimio La Umoja.

The Daily Nation complements these abuses by becoming their print counterpart,” read part of his statement.

Also read: Hit or miss? Top Kenyan stars to unveil songs at Mashujaa Day event

Before his appointment, Hussein had maintained a low profile away from the public limelight since he left his plum job at the Royal Media Service (RMS) owned television in October 2019.

However, with President Ruto rewarding his loyalty, a week ago, Hussein was appointed as the State House spokesperson replacing Kanze Dena Mararo.

In his message after the appointment, Hussein said, “Mr President @WilliamsRuto, I’m grateful & humbled by the honour you have bestowed upon me to serve as State House Spokesperson.”

Adding, “I pledge to tirelessly work in supporting you deliver the plan to achieve greatness for our republic. Thanks patriots for your congratulatory messages.”

Also read: Radio boss Jeridah Andayi opens up on losing her second child

Mr President @WilliamsRuto, I’m grateful & humbled by the honour you have bestowed upon me to serve as StateHouse Spokesperson. I pledge to tirelessly work in supporting you deliver THE PLAN to achieve greatness for our republic. Thanks patriots for your congratulatory messages. — Hussein Mohamed, MBS. (@HusseinMohamedg) October 15, 2022

Also, read our top stories today:

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

How I missed an opportunity to perform for Uhuru – Embarambamba

Exclusive: TikTok queen Mimo Karanja on what makes her stand out