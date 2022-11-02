Grave situation: Robert Alai concerned over state of Nairobi city mortuaries

Friends and Relatives of missing persons making their way into City Mortuary in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Friends and Relatives of missing persons making their way into City Mortuary in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP





Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai has expressed concerns over the deteriorating state of Nairobi city mortuaries, that is, Mama Lucy, Mbagathi and City Mortuary.

In a letter addressed to the Nairobi City County Assembly, Alai said, “Concerns have emerged on efficiency, capacity and operations of Nairobi mortuaries in the offering their services such as embalming, post-mortem examinations, body storage and issuance of burial permits.”

He added, “Allegations of undignified handling of bodies, insufficient cold-storage places and demoralized workforce remains a big challenge faced by the facilities in service delivery and decency to the deceased.”

My request for statement at Nairobi City County assembly on City Mortuaries. We must give Nairobians dignity in life and in death. pic.twitter.com/554q63y6Wl — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) November 1, 2022

Also read: Lawyer Ahmednassir will not pay for Twitter verification

The controversial blogger cum politician then asked the chairperson of the Sectoral Committee on Health Service, through the Speaker of the assembly, to report on the capacity of the facilities’ cold storage spaces, the condition of the machines, and their maintenance record.

“Whether there have been budgetary allocations in each facility in the last financial year and how the same has been utilized.

Examine whether the facility is understaffed and the reason for the demoralized workforce. Whether the officers working in the facility are adequately facilitated with protective equipment,” he said.

Also read: Muranga murder: 20-year-old arrested for killing 83-year-old granny

Alai also asked that the methods of payment for mortuary fees and any outstanding payments to the mortuaries and plans that the sector has put in place to cope with the rising demand for services at the facility be reported on.

There have been concerns by Nairobians over the State of public mortuaries and especially how their loved ones are being and will be preserved, with some being forced to contribute so as that they can instead transfer their loved ones to privately owned morgues, namely Chiromo, Lee Funeral Home, and Montezuma before burial.

Also, read our top stories today:

5 Popular celebrity TikTok couples in Kenya

Gospel artist Mary Lincoln speaks after her naughty photos leaked

‘I have rent arrears of Sh50,000,’ Vioja Mahakamani’s Lijodi Kokoto faces eviction

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022