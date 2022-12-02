Ruto’s move to suspend Cherera 4 irritates Raila, calls for Kamukunji meet





Hours after President William Ruto suspended the four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners, the opposition leader Mr Raila Odinga has come out to express his resentment.

Mr Odinga, who is the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition says that following the move to suspend IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera, commissioners Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Masit and Francis Wanderi, he will engage his supporters on the way forward on Wednesday, December 7.

“On December 7, 2022, at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, we’ll launch public consultations with the people of Kenya to brainstorm on the direction the country is taking,” Mr Odinga said through a tweet.

Also read: WATCH: Inside Babu Owino’s secret to a happy marriage

He went on to state that President Ruto is attempting to create a system of government that does not follow the law, promising to bring it down.

“We wish to remind Mr Ruto that this country had a system like the one he is trying to reinvent. We fought that system. We brought down that system. We will do so to the one he is inventing now. We will bring it down.”

Mr Odinga alleged that Ruto’s administration has captured the Judiciary, and now the criminal justice system is collapsing.

“That is why cases are rapidly being dropped, criminals are being celebrated and turned into prosecution witnesses. Let us all stand up for our country before it is too late.”

Also read: Akothee briefly admitted to the hospital

President Ruto’s step has forced the opposition leader to revisit the last presidential election results, claiming that he won.

“I have been around with you for long. Millions of you voted for me in the last election. We won that election. Millions of you call me Baba.”

President Ruto announced the formation of the tribunal in a Gazette notice dated December 2, which will be chaired by Justice Aggrey Muchelule to consider the petition for the removal of the four IEBC commissioners.

Also read: Shaffie Weru – The truth about why I got fired

The tribunal has a period of 30 days to conclude its findings and submit the report to the president.

Other members of the tribunal are Carolyne Kamende Daudi, Linda Gakii Kiome, Mathew Njaramba Nyabena and Col. (Rtd.) Saeed Khamis Saeed.

Also, read our top stories today:

I was paid well, ‘Lelo ni Lelo’ hit maker says

Uhuru wa mashati is back! Ex-president maintains trademark look

Director Rashid reacts to breakup news revealed by ex-wife Nasra Yusuf

Exclusive: Eric Omondi on why he has been labeled a clout-chaser