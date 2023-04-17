Salem, Single Kiasi, Njoro Wa Uba among Kenyan titles nominated for AMVCAs 2023





The highly anticipated Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) awards nominations list has been released ahead of the 9th edition of the prestigious event.

The awards organisers, MultiChoice, rolled out the list of nominations into various categories on Sunday evening.

The annual event, which by tradition recognise outstanding performances in television, film, and entertainment, has added digital content creation throughout African content to the lineup.

This year’s event saw several Kenyan productions and talents receive nominations alongside other African bigwigs.

Showmax productions County 49 and Single Kiasi have been nominated for Best TV Series. James Webbo – County 49 and Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor. In the Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series – Swahili category, Click Click Bang and Safari earned nominations.

For the Best Movie East Africa four titles were nominated: Click Bang, Married to Work, Baba Twins and Gacal. Click Click Bang received another nomination for Best Sound Editor.

Grace Wacuka – Married to Work for Best Actress In A Comedy.

Pete for Best Original Drama Series. Njoro Wa Uba for Best Original Comedy. Salem for Best Original Telenovela. Stinger and Cheza for Best MultiChoice Talent film.

Some categories are open for the public to vote for their preferred nominees, while others will be decided by a panel of judges to be set up by the organisers.

Last year, little-known filmmakers Saitabao Kaiyare and Mumo Liku were the only Kenyan nominees who won at the annual event.

Several renowned Kenyan actors who had been nominated in various categories missed out on the awards as the curtains came down on the one-week event.

Actress Sarah Hassan had been nominated in the Best Actress in Comedy (Movie/TV Series) category for her role in Just in Time, but the award went to Funke Akindele for her role in Omo Ghetto (The Saga).

Awards were given in 31 categories at the ceremony that was preceded by an eight-day celebration, including its first-ever runway show.

This year’s ceremony will be held in Lagos, Nigeria, on the 20th of May, 2023.

